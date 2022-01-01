Look: Jacked College Football Playoff Referee Going Viral

If there’s one thing every college football fan can agree on, it’s that they’re all captivated by jacked referees.

That theory was put on display this Friday night during the Orange Bowl, as college football fans quickly noticed that one of the referees at Hard Rock Stadium is in excellent shape.

In fact, many fans would say this referee is “jacked.”

After Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” posted a picture of the referee on Twitter, it went viral.

Here’s the referee that has college football fans buzzing this Friday night:

The responses to this picture of this referee were glorious.

“Way more threatening than Michigan in the first half,” one fan said.

“No question he pushed his reps to the limit for this game,” another fan wrote.

“This ref is an absolute unit,” a third fan tweeted.

Considering the Orange Bowl hasn’t been very exciting, it’s nice to see fans politely bond over this referee’s appearance.