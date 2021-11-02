Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has missed the past two games for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years.

On Monday, the team issued an update on Sanders’ status. Gary Harrell, the interim coach for Jackson State, said Sanders is getting better each day.

“Coach Prime is still getting better and better, every time I talk to him,” Harrell said, via FootballScoop. “I talked to him last night; I talked to him this morning, to update some things he wanted to make sure we keep incorporated and pretty much showing how proud he was, how proud he is of the staff and the players and how we’re doing.”

Although it sounds like Sanders is trending in the right direction, Harrell didn’t put a timeline out for the head coach’s return to Jackson State’s sideline.

“He’s doing well right now. I just try to leave anything as far as medical things, just try to let him make those comments when he gets back. When I talk to him, he’s in great spirits and he’s well engaged and he’s continuously just helping us get better as we go throughout the weeks.”

Despite not having Sanders on the sideline last weekend, Jackson State managed to defeat Mississippi Valley State by a score of 28-19.

Jackson State will be back in action on Nov. 6 against Texas Southern.