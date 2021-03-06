Look: Jackson State QB’s Helmet Flies Off After Massive Hit

Jackson State moved to 2-0 under Deion Sanders this afternoon, but it had to leave everything it had on the field in order to get by Grambling State.

During the fourth quarter, Jackson State quarterback Jalon Jones was trying to run for a first down when he found himself in a high-speed collision with three Grambling State defenders.

The shot that Jones took was so brutal that his helmet flew off and traveled for about 10 yards. To make matters worse, he was well short of the first-down marker.

It was honestly impressive that Jones managed to maintain possession of the football despite turning into a human helicopter for a split second.

Here’s the collision that occurred during this afternoon’s Jackson State game:

At the end of the day, JSU managed to get the last laugh.

With roughly a minute remaining and their backs against the wall, the Tigers forced a fumble near the goal line to secure its 33-28 win on the road.

This is not only Jackson State’s first win over Grambling State since 2012, it’s the first time Grambling State has lost at home in over five years. Talk about sending a message to the rest of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Jackson State will try to maintain its perfect start to the season next Sunday when it takes on Mississippi Valley State.

