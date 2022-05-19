Look: Jackson State 5-Star Travis Hunter Responds To Nick Saban

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI APRIL 24: JSU receiver 5 star Travis Hunter celebrates after hauling in an interception during the annual spring football game. (Aron Smith/University Communications/Jackson State University via Getty Images) Jackson State University/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Nick Saban pretty much accused Jackson State of paying $1 million to land five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

"Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

It didn't take long for Hunter to respond to these allegations from Saban.

"I got a mil? But my mom still stay in a 3-bedroom house with five kids," Hunter tweeted on Thursday morning.

Clearly, Hunter disagrees with the notion that Deion Sanders and Jackson State paid him to come to the HBCU.

Back in April, Hunter revealed why he chose Jackson State. It had nothing to do with NIL deals.

“They were just straight with me,” Hunter said. “They didn’t play no games, they came right at me."

Hunter is undoubtedly an elite prospect at cornerback, but he's also quite lethal at wide receiver.

"I take a lot of pride in playing corner," the No. 1 recruit said. "You have to be really competitive to play corner, and I’m really competitive. I just play receiver because I know I can get open. I don’t think anybody can guard me at receiver.”

The future is bright for Hunter and the Jackson State football team.