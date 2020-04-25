The Spun

Jacob Eason’s Weird Comment After Getting Drafted Is Going Viral

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason runs onto the field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 21: Quarterback Jacob Eason #10 of the Washington Huskies runs on to the field prior to the team's game against the Boise State Broncos in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, former Washington star quarterback Jacob Eason saw his draft slide come to an end.

Eason entered the 2020 draft as a potential second or third-round pick. However, after two days of drafting and over 100 players being selected, Eason’s name was still on the board.

His slide came to an end when the Indianapolis Colts selected him in the fourth round. The Washington native is on his way to Indianapolis after being selected 122nd overall in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

After getting drafted by the Colts, Eason gave one of the most interesting soundbites of the draft. “As soon as this virus calms down, I’m gonna go in there and compete my nuts off,” he said to Colts reporter Zak Keefer.

It’s certainly an interesting comment from the former Huskies quarterback.

As for the Colts, they were in desperate need of adding a quarterback through the draft or free agency. Both Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett only have one year left on their current contracts.

That would have left Indianapolis without a quarterback under contract heading into the 2021 season.

Now the Colts are guaranteed to have Eason on a rookie deal, at least for the next few seasons.

