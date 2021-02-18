Jacurri Brown, No. 6 Dual-Threat QB, Names Top 5 Schools

Jacurri Brown, one of the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2022, has narrowed down his list of prospective schools to a final five. The high school junior shared his choices in a tweet on Thursday afternoon, signaling that his commitment will come in the near future.

Regarded as the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback, and a top 150 overall prospect by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Brown boasts impressive programs in his top-5. The Valdosta, Ga. native kept SEC powerhouses Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M on his list alongside Arizona State and Miami. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior also has outstanding offers from Georgia and LSU, among over 10 others.

Brown plays his high school ball at Lowndes High School in Georgia where he earned a four-star recruiting designation. He helped lead his team to a 10-2 record last fall and will return for his senior season before heading off college in 2022.

Considering he’s a highly touted quarterback prospect, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Brown’s final decision in the next few weeks.

All of the Power Five programs remaining on the list could benefit from a talented quarterback like the Valdosta, Ga. native. While it’s hard to predict exactly what each roster will look like in 2022, Brown should be able to plug-in and compete for a starting job early on.

At this point, Brown seems likely to head to one of the SEC schools or Miami based on his southeast upbringing. However, with the program that Herm Edwards has built at Arizona State, the Sun Devils could just as easily swoop in and steal the talented quarterback.

Stay tuned for Brown’s final commitment later this year.