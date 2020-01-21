Jadeveon Clowney’s Cousin, Demon, Makes Commitment Decision

Now that we’re officially in the offseason for college football, all the undecided recruits around the country are nearing decisions for where they’ll play next fall. This includes Demon Clowney, a four-star recruit from Maryland.

Demon, who is cousins with former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, had a plethora of top programs to choose from. Similar to his cousin, he decided that he wants to play in the SEC.

Georgia and LSU made strong pitches to Demon, but it turns out he’ll actually play for Ole Miss.

That’s right, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels landed a commitment from the four-star defensive end.

Clowney spent time at the university this past weekend prior to making his decision.

Here’s a look at Clowney in an Ole Miss uniform:

Congrats to our senior DE/OLB @DemonClowney on his commitment to the University of Mississippi ! pic.twitter.com/8N12rRf4yL — St Frances Academy Football MD (@SFAfootball_MD) January 21, 2020

Clowney is the No. 8 weak-side defensive end and No. 135 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports.

Ole Miss has been on a streak lately when it comes to recruiting. Over the weekend, the Rebels landed a commitment from four-star tailback Henry Parrish.

Even though Kiffin has only been at Ole Miss for roughly a month, he’s already making his presence felt in the SEC.

We’ll see Clowney and the rest of these young Rebels on the field next season.