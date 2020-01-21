The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jadeveon Clowney’s Cousin, Demon, Makes Commitment Decision

A football game between LSU and Ole Miss.OXFORD, MS - NOVEMBER 17: General view of fans watching the game between the LSU Tigers and the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field November 17, 2007 in Oxford, Mississippi. LSU beat Mississippi 41-24. (Photo by Joe Murphy/Getty Images)

Now that we’re officially in the offseason for college football, all the undecided recruits around the country are nearing decisions for where they’ll play next fall. This includes Demon Clowney, a four-star recruit from Maryland.

Demon, who is cousins with former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, had a plethora of top programs to choose from. Similar to his cousin, he decided that he wants to play in the SEC.

Georgia and LSU made strong pitches to Demon, but it turns out he’ll actually play for Ole Miss.

That’s right, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels landed a commitment from the four-star defensive end.

Clowney spent time at the university this past weekend prior to making his decision.

Here’s a look at Clowney in an Ole Miss uniform:

Clowney is the No. 8 weak-side defensive end and No. 135 overall recruit from his class, per 247Sports.

Ole Miss has been on a streak lately when it comes to recruiting. Over the weekend, the Rebels landed a commitment from four-star tailback Henry Parrish.

Even though Kiffin has only been at Ole Miss for roughly a month, he’s already making his presence felt in the SEC.

We’ll see Clowney and the rest of these young Rebels on the field next season.


Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.