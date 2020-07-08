Late Tuesday night, tragic news came from outside a local Toledo restaurant after a college football player was shot and killed.

Jahneil Douglas, a junior on the University of Toledo football team, was shot and killed. According to WTOL-TV in Toledo, the shooting occurred after an alleged altercation took place.

“The shooting happened outside Gino’s Pizza on Monroe near Central around 11:30 p.m,” the report states. “Detectives say there was a fight outside the restaurant between two men when shots were fired.”

Paramedics took Douglas to a nearby hospital where he passed away. Not long after the report emerged, Rockets head coach Jason Candle confirmed the tragic news.

“The Toledo Football family is heartbroken by the loss of Jahneil,” Candle said in a statement. “He was a hard-working young man who was loved by all his teammates and coaches. Our sincerest condolences go out to Jahneil’s family and friends during these difficult times. Jahneil will forever by a part of the Rocket Football family.”

Douglas was two-star defensive lineman from the 2018 recruiting class. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman played his high school football in the city of Toledo and chose to remain close to home.

He was the No. 116 player from the state of Ohio when he announced his commitment. During his true freshman season, Douglas suited up in five games.

In 2019, he played in seven games, recording two tackles.

Our thoughts are with the Douglas family.