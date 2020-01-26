The Spun

Jake Briningstool, Country’s No. 2 Tight End, Announces Commitment

Jake Briningstool, the country’s No. 2 tight end in the 2021 class, announced his commitment on Sunday morning. It’s a big one.

The four-star tight end out of Brentwood, Tennessee has committed to Clemson.

Briningstool, the No. 112 prospect in the country, chose the Tigers over Alabama, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee, among other programs.

The elite prospect announced his commitment on Twitter.

Briningstool is the highest-ranked tight end Dabo Swinney has landed since taking over the Clemson football program.

Clemson’s 2021 class ranks No. 2 in the country.

You can view the Tigers’ full class here.


