A QB Recruit’s Parents Legally Separated So He Could Play This Season

How badly did you want to play high school football? Probably not as badly as Jake Garcia.

Garcia, a four-star pro-style quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, is originally from California. However, high school football is not being played in The Golden State this year.

So, Garcia decided to move to Georgia to play high school football. And his parents had to legally separate in order to make that happen.

ESPN.com’s Mark Schlabach had more:

For a transfer student to be immediately eligible under Georgia High School Association rules, he or she must make a “bona fide move,” in which the “student moved simultaneously with the entire parental unit or persons he/she resided with at the former school, and the student and parent(s) or persons residing with the student live in the service area of the new school.” Moving to Georgia wasn’t a problem for Randy, who retired in 2012 after working for 32 years with the Los Angeles Police Department. Yvonne, who works as an administrative assistant, had to remain in California for her job. For Jake to be eligible for one season at Valdosta High, Randy and Yvonne legally separated to meet the Georgia residency rules. According to court records, Randy and Yvonne dissolved their marriage on Aug. 20. They plan to get back together once Jake’s season at Valdosta High ends.

Talk about dedication to the sport…

Garcia, a 6-foot-2 quarterback committed to USC, will play for Rush Propst’s Valdosta High program in Valdosta, Ga. this season.

If the quarterback recruit ends up making it big in the NFL, he owes his parents quite the present.