Jalen Hurts’ Comment On Playing In Atlanta Is Going Viral

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts at Kansas.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners watches from the sidelines during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts has some nice history of playing college football games in Atlanta, Georgia. It doesn’t seem like Oklahoma’s star QB cares much about that heading into Saturday, though.

The Heisman Trophy finalist was asked today if there was a “grin” on his face when he learned Oklahoma would be playing LSU in Atlanta.

His response: “No.”

Hurts was then asked why he’s had so much success playing in Atlanta. He’s 5-0 in the city as a college football QB.

“We won the games,” he said. “That’s how I explain it.”

Hurts has been the winning quarterback of games taking place in Atlanta because he’s been on the superior team. If that’s the case on Saturday, he’ll continue to win. And if not, he won’t. It’s pretty simple.

LSU and Oklahoma will kick off at 4 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.

