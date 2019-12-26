Jalen Hurts’ Comment On Playing In Atlanta Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts has some nice history of playing college football games in Atlanta, Georgia. It doesn’t seem like Oklahoma’s star QB cares much about that heading into Saturday, though.

The Heisman Trophy finalist was asked today if there was a “grin” on his face when he learned Oklahoma would be playing LSU in Atlanta.

His response: “No.”

Hurts was then asked why he’s had so much success playing in Atlanta. He’s 5-0 in the city as a college football QB.

“We won the games,” he said. “That’s how I explain it.”

Magical Media Day content from the Peach Bowl pic.twitter.com/eeA8HdS9Pd — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 26, 2019

Hurts has been the winning quarterback of games taking place in Atlanta because he’s been on the superior team. If that’s the case on Saturday, he’ll continue to win. And if not, he won’t. It’s pretty simple.

LSU and Oklahoma will kick off at 4 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.