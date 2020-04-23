Jalen Hurts Comments On His Relationship With Nick Saban

Former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the most-intriguing players in the 2020 NFL Draft class.

Hurts, who burst onto the scene with the Crimson Tide before losing his job to Tua Tagovailoa, finished his college career with the Sooners. He had an excellent senior season, finishing near the top of the Heisman Trophy vote while leading OU to the College Football Playoff.

The former star college quarterback is now off to the NFL, where he’s expected to be a second or third round NFL Draft pick.

Hurts spoke about his NFL future in an interview KHOU-TV on Wednesday. He also spoke about his relationship with his former coach, Nick Saban.

“Nick Saban is a legendary guy, a stand-up guy,” Hurts said. “Just going to the University of Alabama, I decided to go there because there were a lot of similarities between me and him: the competitive nature, work ethic and drive we had to be successful and be dominant. That drove me to go there. To see the relationship that we have is still maintained is cool, to be a guy I always have there supporting me, he’ll always be a friend to me for sure.”

Hurts could not have handled his situation at Alabama any better than he did. He lost the job to Tagovailoa despite excelling as a freshman and a sophomore. Hurts then decided to stay at Alabama for his junior season, backing up Tagovailoa, before transferring for his final season.

Both Saban and the entire Alabama football program likely have tremendous respect for Hurts and will be rooting for him in the NFL.

Hurts should find out his NFL future on Thursday or Friday night.