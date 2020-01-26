Jalen Hurts Posts Heartfelt Message Following The Senior Bowl

Jalen Hurts had a ton of fans on hand for Saturday’s Senior Bowl. The former Alabama quarterback was back playing in front of some Crimson Tide fans, as the game took place in Mobile, Alabama.

The former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback finished the game going 6-of-13 for 58 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Hurts took to Twitter following the game to post a heartfelt message.

“Thank you to the Senior Bowl for giving me the platform to showcase my talent,” Hurts wrote. “And to the AMAZING FANS, THANK YOU for coming out and always supporting!”

Hurts is considered to be a mid-round prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft and his performance at the Senior Bowl likely didn’t alter that too much.

The dual-threat quarterback will need to impress teams with his arm during individual workouts and at the NFL Combine in order to move up the draft board.