Jalen Hurts’ Message For Those Doubting Oklahoma vs. LSU Today

LSU-Oklahoma is the first College Football Playoff semifinal of the day. The Tigers and the Sooners will kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. at the Peach Bowl.

Joe Burrow’s squad comes into the game as a sizable favorite. The sportsbooks are favoring No. 1 LSU by two touchdowns. Nearly everyone making a prediction for the game is taking the Tigers.

Jalen Hurts is aware of those doubting Oklahoma and the Heisman Trophy finalist has a simple message for them.

You don’t matter.

What message would you say to those who say @OU_Football has no chance against @LSUfootball?@JalenHurts: "They don't matter." — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 26, 2019

He’s right, of course. The Peach Bowl will be played on the field. The predictions for the game don’t matter at all.

That doesn’t mean the doubters are wrong, though. LSU is rightfully a sizable favorite against Oklahoma.

But the Sooners do have a chance. If Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of OU’s offense have a big day, the Tigers could be in trouble.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.