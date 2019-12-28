The Spun

Jalen Hurts’ Message For Those Doubting Oklahoma vs. LSU Today

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts at Kansas.LAWRENCE, KANSAS - OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jalen Hurts #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners watches from the sidelines during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LSU-Oklahoma is the first College Football Playoff semifinal of the day. The Tigers and the Sooners will kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. at the Peach Bowl.

Joe Burrow’s squad comes into the game as a sizable favorite. The sportsbooks are favoring No. 1 LSU by two touchdowns. Nearly everyone making a prediction for the game is taking the Tigers.

Jalen Hurts is aware of those doubting Oklahoma and the Heisman Trophy finalist has a simple message for them.

You don’t matter.

He’s right, of course. The Peach Bowl will be played on the field. The predictions for the game don’t matter at all.

That doesn’t mean the doubters are wrong, though. LSU is rightfully a sizable favorite against Oklahoma.

But the Sooners do have a chance. If Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of OU’s offense have a big day, the Tigers could be in trouble.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.


