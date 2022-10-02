Jalen Milroe Reveals What Bryce Young Told Him After Injury

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball for a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama cruised to a 49-26 victory over Arkansas on Saturday, but the game didn't go without a hitch.

Bryce Young left early with that head coach Nick Saban later labeled a sprained shoulder. When the Heisman Trophy winner went down, Jalen Milroe finished the job for the Crimson Tide.

Per Charlie Potter of 247Sports, Milroe recalled what Young told him upon entering the game.

“The best advice was just to stay calm, cool and collected. Just fall back to your level of training," Milroe said. "Me and him have a great bond at practice. The biggest thing at practice is just I have a great quarterback in front of me, so just learn from him and take the things I’ve learned from Bryce and take it into that."

Milroe also offered support to his injured teammate, who exited the SEC matchup with 173 passing yards, a touchdown, and a pick.

“The biggest thing I told him was I love him," he said. "Our bond that we have off the field speaks much greater than football. Anything that I know is just that I love him and we love each other. I just wanted to see how he was doing and check up on him."

Stepping in for Young, Milroe completed four of nine passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. The freshman also helped a dominant ground game with a 77-yard run.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Razorbacks before losing Young, and Jahmyr Gibbs sealed a decisive victory with two fourth-quarter touchdown runs exceeding 70 yards.

Saban said he doesn't believe Young suffered a serious injury, but it's unclear if he'll be ready for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against Texas A&M.