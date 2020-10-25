James Franklin Shares His Reaction To Indiana’s 2-Point Conversion

In his postgame interview, Penn State head coach James Franklin shared his reaction to the questionable call that resulted in his No. 8 Nittany Lions falling to unranked Indiana in their season opener on Saturday.

Compared to the aggressive disagreement from Penn State fans everywhere, Franklin’s reaction was as neutral as can be. Penn State insider, Audrey Snyder, tweeted Franklin’s comments after the game.

James Franklin on the 2-point conversion: "To me, from what I was told it could've went either way. … I haven't seen it." — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) October 25, 2020

Penn State was able to strike first in overtime, scoring a touchdown and putting the pressure on the Indiana offense to match. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Indiana was able to put together a touchdown drive of their own and cap it off with an incredible 2-point conversion.

In an outstanding show of individual effort, Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. laid out along the sideline and barely touched the ball to the pylon (at least in the eyes of the referees.)

Football fans everywhere have embraced in debate and questioned the controversial call.

I'm no ref, but I think he's short, man pic.twitter.com/GEG60pD6Aw — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 24, 2020

The call was originally ruled in favor of Indiana so the referees would need indisputable video evidence to overturn. With the ball coming that close to breaking the plain its hard to be definitive either way.

If Franklin hasn’t seen the replays yet, he certainly will soon. Maybe he’ll agree it “could’ve went either way.”

Probably not, though.