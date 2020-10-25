The Spun

James Franklin Shares His Reaction To Indiana’s 2-Point Conversion

James Franklin reacting during a football game.BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 20: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

In his postgame interview, Penn State head coach James Franklin shared his reaction to the questionable call that resulted in his No. 8 Nittany Lions falling to unranked Indiana in their season opener on Saturday.

Compared to the aggressive disagreement from Penn State fans everywhere, Franklin’s reaction was as neutral as can be. Penn State insider, Audrey Snyder, tweeted Franklin’s comments after the game.

“To me, from what I was told it could’ve went either way,” Franklin said. “I haven’t seen it.”

Penn State was able to strike first in overtime, scoring a touchdown and putting the pressure on the Indiana offense to match. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Indiana was able to put together a touchdown drive of their own and cap it off with an incredible 2-point conversion.

In an outstanding show of individual effort, Hoosier quarterback Michael Penix Jr. laid out along the sideline and barely touched the ball to the pylon (at least in the eyes of the referees.)

Football fans everywhere have embraced in debate and questioned the controversial call.

The call was originally ruled in favor of Indiana so the referees would need indisputable video evidence to overturn. With the ball coming that close to breaking the plain its hard to be definitive either way.

If Franklin hasn’t seen the replays yet, he certainly will soon. Maybe he’ll agree it “could’ve went either way.”

Probably not, though.


