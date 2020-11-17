James Franklin Sums Up His Mindset With 0-4 Start

If you’re a Penn State fan, it’s hard to find anything positive about the Nittany Lions’ brutal 0-4 start this year.

Head coach James Franklin is clinging to every last bit of positive energy he can find. The seventh-year PSU coach addressed a possible silver lining in the dark cloud that’s fallen over his team’s 2020 season.

Franklin shared a message of hope in his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“I believe good will come from this,” Franklin said. “It doesn’t feel like it right now, but I’m gonna use this as an opportunity to grow.”

Franklin: "I believe good will come from this. For my program, for our players… It doesn't feel like it right now, but I'm gonna use this as an opportunity to grow." — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) November 17, 2020

Franklin is right — it certainly doesn’t feel like much good can come out of this season for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions fell in a devastating overtime contest with Indiana in their season opener. Ever since they dropped that first game, it’s only gotten worse for Franklin and his squad. Penn State took multiple-possession beatings from Ohio State and Maryland in the following weeks.

This past Saturday, PSU handed Nebraska their first win of the season with a score of 30-23. While the narrow scoring margin may look somewhat promising, the Nittany Lions had every chance to take over the game — they just continued to let it slip. Franklin and his offense had two separate chances to tie the game in the red zone late in the fourth quarter. They failed on each attempt.

Franklin was also forced to bench his starting QB Sean Clifford in the first half after he threw for only 37 yards and turned the ball over twice. The coach told reporters on Tuesday that he won’t reveal the quarterback decision for this weekend until much later in the week, if at all.

The Nittany Lions take on Iowa this Saturday. After losing their first two games of the season by a combined five points, the Hawkeyes have found their stride, blowing out Michigan State and Minnesota for two straight wins.

The game will take place at 2:30 p.m. E.T. on Big Ten Network.