James Holzhauer’s Tweet About College Football Playoff Going Viral

Thus far, the College Football Playoff semifinals have been massive letdowns. Alabama and Cincinnati didn’t pack much drama, and neither has Georgia-Michigan through two quarters.

Legendary Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer is one of the millions of people tuning in to the gridiron action tonight, and he’s not impressed. He tweeted out his frustrations a short time ago.

“I’ve seen [current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider] games that were more competitive than these CFP semis,” Holzhauer said.

I’ve seen @Jeopardamy games that were more competitive than these CFP semis — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) January 1, 2022

Schneider has won 20 games in a row and has become the highest-earning woman in Jeopardy! history. She’s 13 wins away from eclipsing the 32-win streak Holzhauer logged from April-June 2019.

That is game show dominance that is on par with what Alabama and Georgia are doing on the football field today. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl this afternoon, locking up their sixth national title game in the last eight years.

As for Georgia, they are up 27-3 on Michigan as the second half gets underway in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs have owned the Wolverines from the opening kickoff.

It looks like we’re getting Alabama-Georgia 2.0 for the national title in Indianapolis on January 10.