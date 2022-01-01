The Spun

James Holzhauer’s Tweet About College Football Playoff Going Viral

Jeopardy! champions before the Greatest of All-Time show.The three highest-earning Jeopardy! contestants of all time Ken Jennings (L), Brad Rutter (R) and James Holzhauer attend ABC's Winter TCA 2020 Press Tour in Pasadena, California, on January 8, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Thus far, the College Football Playoff semifinals have been massive letdowns. Alabama and Cincinnati didn’t pack much drama, and neither has Georgia-Michigan through two quarters.

Legendary Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer is one of the millions of people tuning in to the gridiron action tonight, and he’s not impressed. He tweeted out his frustrations a short time ago.

I’ve seen [current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider] games that were more competitive than these CFP semis,” Holzhauer said.

Schneider has won 20 games in a row and has become the highest-earning woman in Jeopardy! history. She’s 13 wins away from eclipsing the 32-win streak Holzhauer logged from April-June 2019.

That is game show dominance that is on par with what Alabama and Georgia are doing on the football field today. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl this afternoon, locking up their sixth national title game in the last eight years.

As for Georgia, they are up 27-3 on Michigan as the second half gets underway in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs have owned the Wolverines from the opening kickoff.

It looks like we’re getting Alabama-Georgia 2.0 for the national title in Indianapolis on January 10.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.