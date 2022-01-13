Jameson Williams Officially Announces His NFL Draft Decision

Alabama superstar Jameson Williams has made an official decision on his football future.

Williams was projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft ahead of last Monday night’s championship game. Disaster struck during the Alabama-Georgia battle when Williams, an Ohio State transfer, planted wrong and went down with an injury. He was unable to return to the game.

Later MRI results revealed Williams tore his ACL and will begin several months of rehab. He hopes to be ready in time for the next football season, which will be in the NFL for him.

Williams announced on Thursday that he’s entering the 2022 NFL Draft.

“First- thank you God for making all this possible,” Williams said in a statement. “Mom, dad, my brothers and my sister… thank you for everything. Y’all always have my back since Day 1 and wouldn’t be here without y’all. Coach Saban and Coach Wiggins- thank you for believing in me and the opportunity to show what I can do. My brothers, we been thru it all. Wish it could have ended differently but it’s nothing but up from here. Bama fans. Thank y’all for welcoming me and making Tuscaloosa home for me and my family.

Alabama WR Jameson Williams has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft via his Instagram. Heck of a season for No. 1. pic.twitter.com/a1tuW5QpQu — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) January 13, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see where Jameson Williams lands in the 2022 NFL Draft. Prior to his injury he was a lock to go in the first round.

When healthy, Williams is an explosive deep threat capable of taking it the distance each and every play.

We wish Williams all the best in his recovery and future career in the NFL.