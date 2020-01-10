The Spun

Jamie Newman escapes a Michigan State defender.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 27: Quarterback Jamie Newman #12 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons rushes past safety David Dowell #6 of the Michigan State Spartans during the first half of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 27, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The college football landscape could look significantly different in the next few days.

According to a report from college football insider Bruce Feldman, former Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman is set to announce his transfer decision soon.

Feldman suggested the decision could come as early as Saturday.

Update to this story from yesterday about the top grad transfer QBs handling of their recruiting process: Wake Forest’s strong-armed Jamie Newman may make his college decision by this Saturday,” Feldman reported.

Immediately after Newman announced his decision to transfer, reports linked him to a Pac-12 program. Pete Thamel reported that Newman and Oregon, fresh off of a Rose Bowl victory, had “mutual interest.” He went so far as to say that the Ducks are the favorite to land him.

However, that appears to have changed in the past week. One SEC program might have the best chance to land Newman.

Earlier this week, Georgia star quarterback Jake Fromm announced his decision to enter the NFL draft. Not long after, the Bulldogs emerged as the frontrunner for the transfer quarterback.

In 12 games this season, Jamie Newman threw for 2,868 yards, completing 60.9-percent of his throws. He threw for 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and added 574 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Stay tuned for the latest on his decision.


