Jamier Johnson, Elite 2021 Cornerback, Releases Loaded Top 7

Jamier Johnson, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2021 recruiting class, has trimmed his list of potential schools down to seven.

The four-star cornerback, ranked the No. 281 player in the 2021 recruiting class by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, announced his final seven on Twitter.

Johnson is still considering: USC, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Nebraska and Ohio State. “Hate it or love it..” he said of his list.

Johnson is ranked the No. 25 player in the state of California and the No. 21 cornerback in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

247Sports’ “Crystal Ball” does not have any projections for Johnson at this time. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the four-star cornerback stay close to home at Arizona State, USC or Oregon, though.

Johnson told 247Sports that he would like to announce a decision in September.

Stay tuned.