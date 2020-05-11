Jay Bilas’ specialty may be college basketball, but the ESPN analyst is well-aware of how much of an impact college football has.

If the 2020 college football season is canceled, the financial ramifications and fallout will be widespread. Schools use the revenue from college football to fund many aspects of their athletic departments, including Olympic sports.

That’s why Bilas, in an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show” this afternoon, made his opinion clear. He thinks there will be college football in 2020. The stakes are just too high.

“Heaven and Earth will be moved to try to play football in the fall,” Bilas said. In addition to the worst-case scenario of scrapping the season, there have also been discussions of delaying it to late fall or even second semester.

Of course, while Bilas’ opinion is grounded in fact–college football is financially vital–getting the season going is easier said than done. There are still many questions that need to be answered.

Even now, the answer to the question of what will college football season look like depends on who you ask. Some administrators foresee things moving ahead as scheduled, while others think the year could be pushed back.

Still others think that any games held will be without fan attendance. It’s impossible to lock in what is going to happen.

The next few weeks will certainly be interesting though, as the powers that be work to come to a solution.