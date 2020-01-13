Jeff Okudah Posts Message Before Clemson vs. LSU

Earlier Monday, Ohio State star running back J.K. Dobbins took to Twitter with a message for Buckeyes fans and his teammates. “Wish I was suiting up with my boys tonight,” he posted on social media.

He’s not the only one.

His teammate, star corner Jeff Okudah, posted a similar message on Twitter just a few hours before kickoff of the national title game.

“They didn’t want to see us hoop in the natty,” Okudah said on Twitter.

They didn’t want to see us hoop in the natty 😢 https://t.co/gP8lRTXAPj — Jeff Okudah (@jokudah) January 13, 2020

Okudah and company were ousted by Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl – albeit under controversial circumstances. After holding a 16-point lead, Ohio State was outscored 29-7 en route to a 29-23 loss to the Tigers.

A controversial call on a fumble in the second half changed the tide of the game. After it looked like Ohio State returned a fumble for a touchdown, officials deemed the Clemson receiver never had possession of the ball.

The Tigers raced to victory after the controversial call and are now playing for their second national title in as many years.

Ohio State, like the rest of the college football world not named LSU or Clemson, will be watching from their respective couches.

LSU and Clemson kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.