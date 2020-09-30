The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jemele Hill Says Kirk Herbstreit Blocked Her On Twitter

Jemele Hill attends the boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jemele Hill and Kirk Herbstreit used to be ESPN colleagues, but apparently that didn’t stop Herbie from blocking Hill on Twitter.

Hill now writes for The Atlantic, hosts a podcast and cohosts a VICE show with another former ESPNer, Cari Champion. This afternoon, she discovered that Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football analyst, gave her the Dikembe Mutombo on Twitter.

“I am hollering that Kirk Herbstreit blocked me,” Hill tweeted.

This is sort of curious. As far as we remember, there’s never been any outright beef between Herbstreit and Hill. We don’t even remember seeing them interacting on social media at all, let alone on TV when they worked for the same company.

It seems like Jemele herself isn’t sure why Herbie would block her, though she admitted she has “some suspicions.”

Most likely Herbstreit wasn’t happy with something Jemele Hill said or tweeted. That’s probably the simplest explanation.

Still kind of weird though.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.