Jemele Hill Says Kirk Herbstreit Blocked Her On Twitter

Jemele Hill and Kirk Herbstreit used to be ESPN colleagues, but apparently that didn’t stop Herbie from blocking Hill on Twitter.

Hill now writes for The Atlantic, hosts a podcast and cohosts a VICE show with another former ESPNer, Cari Champion. This afternoon, she discovered that Herbstreit, ESPN’s top college football analyst, gave her the Dikembe Mutombo on Twitter.

“I am hollering that Kirk Herbstreit blocked me,” Hill tweeted.

I am hollering that Kirk Herbstreit blocked me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 30, 2020

This is sort of curious. As far as we remember, there’s never been any outright beef between Herbstreit and Hill. We don’t even remember seeing them interacting on social media at all, let alone on TV when they worked for the same company.

It seems like Jemele herself isn’t sure why Herbie would block her, though she admitted she has “some suspicions.”

I don’t even know that cat like that. I don’t think I’ve ever tweeted shit about him in my life. If i did, it was college football related — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 30, 2020

I just found out, otherwise we would have discussed it. I have zero idea why he would block me. Though i do have some suspicions — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 30, 2020

Most likely Herbstreit wasn’t happy with something Jemele Hill said or tweeted. That’s probably the simplest explanation.

Still kind of weird though.