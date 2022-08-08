Jenn Sterger Photo Is Going Viral: Sports World Reacts

Getty Images.

It's almost football season, so it shouldn't be surprising to hear that Jenn Sterger is trending on social media.

The famous Florida State student turned sports reporter recreated her FSU cowgirl outfit on social media.

Sterger, of course, went viral during a nationally televised Florida State football game, thanks to then-ABC announcer Brent Musburger.

Sterger threw it back to her FSU cowgirl days on social media earlier this summer.

Sports fans appreciated the throwback.

"Dream girl since 2005 and counting," one fan wrote.

"Drop the workout routine," another fan pointed out.

"As a fellow #seminole, seeing you never gets old," a Florida State fan wrote.

Jen Sterger on the sidelines before the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 10, 2006. The Bills won 31-13. (Photo by James R. Morton/WireImage) James R. Morton/Getty Images

FSU is set to open the 2022 college football season on Aug. 27 against Duquesne.

The Seminoles are set to play LSU on Sept. 4.