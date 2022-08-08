Skip to main content
24
New Articles

Jenn Sterger Photo Is Going Viral: Sports World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--SEPTEMBER 14: On-field host Jenn Sterger attends the New York Jets Vs New England Patriots game at The Meadowlands (aka Giants Stadium) on September 14, 2008 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives)

Getty Images.

It's almost football season, so it shouldn't be surprising to hear that Jenn Sterger is trending on social media.

The famous Florida State student turned sports reporter recreated her FSU cowgirl outfit on social media.

Sterger, of course, went viral during a nationally televised Florida State football game, thanks to then-ABC announcer Brent Musburger.

Sterger threw it back to her FSU cowgirl days on social media earlier this summer.

Sports fans appreciated the throwback.

"Dream girl since 2005 and counting," one fan wrote.

"Drop the workout routine," another fan pointed out.

"As a fellow #seminole, seeing you never gets old," a Florida State fan wrote.

Jen Sterger on the sideline of a New York Jets football game.

Jen Sterger on the sidelines before the Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets game at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on December 10, 2006. The Bills won 31-13. (Photo by James R. Morton/WireImage)

FSU is set to open the 2022 college football season on Aug. 27 against Duquesne.

The Seminoles are set to play LSU on Sept. 4.