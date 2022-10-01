Photos: Meet The Famous Husband Of CBS Reporter Jenny Dell

BOSTON - MARCH 12: NESN reporter Jenny Dell checks her hair as she gets ready to do a standup on the parquet floor at the conclusion of the Celtics-Knicks game. The Boston Celtics hosted the New York Knicks in an NBA regular season game at the TD Garden. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) Boston Globe/Getty Images

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell is trending for her halftime interview with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban on Saturday afternoon.

Dell, who got bumped into the No. 1 sideline reporting role for CBS this season, is a veteran of the sports media industry.

She's also part of quite a sports family.

The CBS Sports sideline reporter is married to a former MLB player. She is married to former Boston Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks.

Jenny and Will were married in 2016. The happy couple has two children together.

The CBS Sports reporter previously covered the Red Sox for NESN.

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 25: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox hugs NESN reporter Jenny Dell after a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on April 25, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Jenny and Will have been going strong for nearly a decade at this point. They dated for several years before getting married in 2016.

Will, 34, played in the majors from 2012-17. He was part of the Boston Red Sox's World Series team in 2013.

The infielder has career averages of .228 with 43 home runs and 155 runs batted in.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Sports reporters Jenny Dell and Jamie Erdahl attend Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 6, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

Dell, meanwhile, is reaching the pinnacle of her career. She will be on the sideline for CBS's top SEC games this season, calling games with the top announcing crew.

This afternoon's Alabama at Arkansas game is about to begin the second half.