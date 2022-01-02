Jim Harbaugh Appears To Send Clear Message About His Future

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh seems just fine where he is, despite losing to Georiga in the CFP on Friday.

Many Wolverine fans were wondering if this was going to be his last season as head coach, but that’s not the case now.

Harbaugh spoke to the media after the game and is ready to keep this thing going.

“It was a great season,” Harbaugh said. “To me, it’s one of the best seasons in Michigan football, and we were trying to make it greater tonight. It’s still a beginning for this team. It’s where it began last year, and it’ll begin anew this year.”

Harbaugh is 61-24 overall at Michigan and just led the school to its first Big Ten Championship since 2003.

Nothing went right for the Wolverines against the Bulldogs on Friday night. Their defense couldn’t stop anything the Bulldogs threw at them and their offense couldn’t pick up where they left off against the Hawkeyes.

That said, Michigan will be a force again next season as it tries to return to the CFP. With Harbaugh at the helm, there’s a good chance for it to happen.