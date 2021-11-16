Jim Harbaugh Bizarre Quote About Penn State Game Is Going Viral

Over the weekend, the Penn State Nittany Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season – this time at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines.

After looking like a dominant presence on both sides of the ball for much of the first half, the Nittany Lions let the game slip away. The Wolverines took over in the second half en route to a 21-17 win.

It was a massive win for Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh as they kept their Big Ten title hopes alive. Harbaugh was clearly thrilled about the win, but more so for the game of football than himself.

No, really. Earlier this week, Harbaugh spoke to reporters and said the game of football was the real winner on Saturday afternoon.

“There was a winner, there was a non-winner. But the real winner was football, the game of football,” Harbaugh said.

Jim Harbaugh discussing the Wolverines' win over Penn State on the Inside Michigan Football radio show: "There was a winner, there was a non-winner. But the real winner was football, the game of football." — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 16, 2021

Harbaugh is easily one of the most quotable coaches in college football – perhaps in the sport as a whole. That was on full display yet again this week.

As for the actual football part, the Wolverines have a test coming up against the Maryland Terrapins. Hopefully Harbaugh and company aren’t looking ahead to the following weekend’s matchup against Ohio State.

If Michigan takes down Maryland, the game against Ohio State could be a top-five showdown.