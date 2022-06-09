Jim Harbaugh Bonus Details Revealed: College World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Back in November, Jim Harbaugh promised to re-direct incentive bonuses he received to Michigan athletic department members affected by pandemic-related pay cuts.

According to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, the head coach followed through on his pledge. Harbaugh gave over $1.5 million to 210 employees after leading the Wolverines to a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Harbaugh said he was motivated by running back Blake Corum and quarterback J.J. McCarthy using NIL money to give back to the community.

“When there were pay reductions during the pandemic, I knew that … it was hard on people," Harbaugh said. ... "And I just thought it would be something that would be a very good, positive thing.”

Longtime college basketball coach Tom Crean was among those to commend Harbaugh.

"A great heart, empathy for others and a true teammate. We are proud of @CoachJim4UM and his family."

Others applauded the gesture and were touched at him drawing inspiration from his players.

However, The Ringer's Wosny Lambre pointed out that it shouldn't be on an employee to make sure his coworkers are properly compensated.

Harbaugh nevertheless deserves props for a classy gesture.