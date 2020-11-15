Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Response To Blowout Loss

Jim Harbaugh isn’t mincing words following Michigan’s blowout loss to Wisconsin on Saturday night.

The Wolverines lost their third straight game in primetime on Saturday evening. Michigan fell to Wisconsin at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan has now lost to Michigan State, Indiana and Wisconsin in three consecutive weeks. That is not good.

Saturday night, the Wolverines were dominated by the Badgers. Michigan lost to Wisconsin, 49-11, in a primetime game on ABC.

Following the loss, Harbaugh had a brutally honest summation.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting. … Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Harbaugh added that the Wolverines have to take a hard look in the mirror – including himself.

“We’ve got to evaluate all things, everything that we’re doing,” the Wolverines’ head coach said.

Thankfully for Michigan, things do get a little easier moving forward.

The Wolverines are scheduled to play Rutgers and Penn State in back-to-back weeks. That should be two very winnable games for Michigan, but at this point, who knows what will happen.