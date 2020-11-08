Michigan lost its second straight game of the season in a 38-21 loss to No. 13 Indiana on Saturday.

The loss was in large part due to a poor defensive effort by the Wolverines, giving up 460 yards of total offense and five touchdowns. This was the third game of the season where the Michigan defense has allowed 20 or more points.

When a defense starts to struggle, all eyes immediately shoot straight to the top. The poor defensive effort today led to some questions about Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Don Brown’s defense can’t cover anything. pic.twitter.com/hhCyqwvPSd — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 7, 2020

Jim Harbaugh was quick to defend his coordinator in the postgame press conference.

“I love all our coaches, every coach on this staff,” Harbaugh said when asked about his confidence in Brown. “They work extremely hard, their schemes are really good and they coach them good. Just keep forging ahead, stay after it to make the next step. Critical step.”

After a strong start to the season where they beat the then No. 21 Minnesota Gophers, the Wolverines had a nightmarish next two weeks.

Last Saturday Michigan fell to a less-than-stellar Michigan State team. The Spartans made the upset loss from last week look even worse this Saturday when they were thoroughly routed 49-7 by an Iowa team that was 0-2 prior to this weekend.

Fans are already starting to call for both Harbaugh and Brown’s jobs. If the Wolverines can’t turn things around on both sides of the ball, the ice will just continue to thin.

Michigan faces a tough task next Saturday as they go up against the No. 10 Wisconsin Badgers.