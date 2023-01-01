Jim Harbaugh Getting Mentioned For 2 Jobs After Michigan Loss

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Michigan lost to TCU in a heartbreaker at the College Football Playoff at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

It was a devastating loss for the Wolverines, who had real national title hopes this season. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy made a promise after the game, saying the Wolverines would be back.

But will Jim Harbaugh?

The former NFL head coach is once again being linked to professional jobs. Will we see Harbaugh flirting with the National Football League this offseason?

Two teams, the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts, are being linked to Harbaugh.

"Now that Michigan’s season is over, time to hear for the next 6 months that Harbaugh is going to be the next Colts/Broncos/Panthers HC," one fan wrote.

The Broncos in particular are expected to "swing big" with their coaching search.

Harbaugh could be at the top of the list.

Will Michigan's head coach consider making the jump to the NFL?