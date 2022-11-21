Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ryan Day Comment

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is keeping a low profile ahead of Saturday's rivalry matchup between Michigan and Ohio State.

Last year, the Wolverines head coach seemed to take a veiled shot at Ryan Day inheriting a strong Buckeyes program when saying, "Sometimes people standing at third base think they hit a triple, but they didn't."

However, he avoided starting another war of words this week. When speaking to reporters Monday, via Cleveland.com's Jimmy Watkins, he praised his upcoming opponent and called last year's comments "irrelevant."

When pressed about his third-base quote in July, Harbaugh declined to comment. He may not put any stock into those past remarks, but Day and Ohio State could feel differently.

The Buckeyes had won eight straight meetings before the Wolverines notched a 42-27 victory at Ann Arbor last November. They leveraged the win into a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance.

Both teams enter The Game for the first time since 2006, and Michigan will seek its first win at Columbus since 2000.

Saturday's highly anticipated matchup begins at noon ET on FOX.