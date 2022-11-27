Jim Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio State Fans

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 02: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up before the game against the Florida Gators at AT&T Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Michigan players planted a UM flag on the Ohio Stadium turf following the Wolverines' win over the Buckeyes on Saturday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans were not happy with the move.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the move on Sunday afternoon. He had no problem with it and had a message for Ohio State fans who are upset.

This is what a rivalry looks like.

"I think there's plenty of fuel to the rivalry. There are songs, I don't give a damn about the whole state of Michigan. It's all good. It's been going on for over a century. It's all good."

Good for Jim Harbaugh.

Ohio State has talked plenty of trash against Michigan over the past decade-plus. Now, it's Michigan's time to return the favor.

The 2023 game can't get here fast enough (for Ohio State, at least).