Jim Harbaugh Has Revealed Where He Stands On Abortion

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly spoke at a pro-life event this week.

Harbaugh, who is coming off a Big Ten championship season, reportedly spoke at a pro-life event on Sunday evening in Michigan.

“In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love,” Harbaugh reportedly said. “I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I’ve coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

Harbaugh and his wife were reportedly speakers at the Plymouth Right to Life event at the Inn at St. John's.

The pro-choice vs. pro-life debate has become even more of a hot-button issue since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

The ruling has now sent decisions back to the states.