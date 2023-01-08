Jim Harbaugh Is Reportedly Interviewing For A New Job

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh may expect to coach for Michigan next season, but he'll reportedly pursue a vacant NFL position first.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport said Sunday morning that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh next week. They're seeking a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett two weeks ago.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 with a Super Bowl appearance as the San Francisco 49ers head coach before going to his alma mater. He's taken Michigan to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons.

Sourced told The Athletic that they expect Harbaugh to go back to the NFL. He's reportedly already talked to Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

While Harbaugh addressed rumors of an NFL return early this week, he didn't entirely close the door on leaving.

"As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in a statement released Thursday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Denver's new ownership group will be "ultra-aggressive" in pursuing top coaching candidates. They appear to be chasing the most prominent names on the market.

Per Rapoport, the Broncos received permission to interview Sean Payton. They're discussing compensation for the former Super Bowl-winning coach, who remains under contract after retiring last offseason.

Colin Cowherd said the Broncos are preparing to offer Harbaugh a $20 million yearly salary, with an even higher contract for Payton.

Expected to contend behind offseason acquisition Russell Wilson, the Broncos are 4-12 with an NFL-worst 16.0 points per game. It may take a massive payday for them to lure Harbaugh from Michigan.