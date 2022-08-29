Jim Harbaugh Made A Pledge To The Media On Monday

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh spoke to reporters Monday for the first time since sharing his unconventional quarterback decision.

Michigan's head coach broke common convention when declaring, via a statement posted Saturday night on Twitter, that Cade McNamara will start Week 1 before J.J. McCarthy starts the second game.

During Monday's press conference, per Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire (h/t Saturday Tradition), Harbaugh said his choice had nothing to do with fearing either quarterback would transfer if not receiving the starting job.

He also discussed the tightrope between giving the media hackneyed responses or being bluntly honest.

"Here is the landscape I do understand: if a coach gets up here and gives you the normal cliches, then you seem very offended as journalists," Harbaugh said. "But also when a coach, a person gives you a very well thought out, in-depth, honest — tells you the truth of where things stand, then there’s a tendency to question motive or question intent. I understand that. I’ll keep doing it the way I’ve been doing it. Which is speak the absolute truth as I know it and believe it to be."

Harbaugh said his approach doesn't follow the "NFL model," but instead described it as "biblical" in nature. He then referenced Solomon.

"No person knows what the future holds, Harbaugh said. "It’s a process, it’s going to be based on performance. But we’re not going to withhold any good thing. Both have been tremendous quarterbacks."

Comparing an early-season quarterback competition to the Bible is unusual, but at least it's not a cliche.

Harbaugh also said McNamara and McCarthy "don’t flip, fold or quit at the slightest whiff of adverse circumstances."

McNamara will get the starting nod this Saturday afternoon against Colorado State, and McCarthy will then take over the following weekend to face Hawaii. Let's see if Harbaugh sticks to his promise and delivers an honest assessment after both quarterbacks have taken the field.