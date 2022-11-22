Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material.

Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.

During an Inside Michigan Football radio interview, via The Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis, Harbaugh said Day has done a "tremendous job" coaching the Buckeyes.

"He's a great coach," Harbaugh said. "The evidence is everywhere. It's all over the tape."

Harbaugh also commended an Ohio State offense averaging 46.5 points per game this season.

"They've got a tremendous quarterback, tremendous receivers, a really good offensive line, outstanding running backs," Harbaugh said. "They're very good. They're very explosive."

It appears Harbaugh learned a lesson after last year's quote caused a stir. The 58-year-old is steering clear of any criticism ahead of Saturday's monumental Big Ten matchup in Columbus.

Perhaps his tone would change if the Wolverines defeat the Buckeyes for the second straight time.