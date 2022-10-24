Jim Harbaugh Makes Opinion On Michigan State Rivalry Very Clear

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on from the sideline while playing the Illinois Fighting Illini on October 22, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan State has recently gotten the upper hand in its football rivalry against Michigan.

The Spartans have won their last two matchups and 10 of their past 14 meetings dating back to 2008. Jim Harbaugh is eager to snap those trends when hosting the Big Ten nemesis on Saturday night.

"Our guys really want to win this. I'm not gonna lie to you: I really want to win it," Harbaugh said Monday, per Alejandro Zuniga of 247Sports. "I have no doubt that if you pulsed every player and every coach on both sides, that they'd tell you the exact same thing."

Despite Michigan State's recent success, Michigan maintains a forceful 71-38-5 lifetime lead in their head-to-head encounters. Harbaugh's squad is also a 22-point favorite to improve to 8-0.

Harbaugh is still not taking his 3-4 opponent lightly.

"The old cliche, 'Throw out the records,' is very true," he said. "It doesn't matter. Both sides just want it that much."

The Spartans snapped a four-game losing streak, bookended by a 49-20 loss to Ohio State, with a 34-28 double-overtime victory over Wisconsin. They've had two weeks to prepare for the Wolverines, who also had the weekend off following an impressive 41-17 rout over Penn State.

Harbaugh said the Michigan/MSU bout has "always been a red-letter game" that former head coach Bo Schembechler used to highlight during Harbaugh's playing days. He appears to view the matchup similarly.

The game will start Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.