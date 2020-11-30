Jim Harbaugh Had A Blunt Message For His Critics On Monday

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have faced a lot of criticism this season.

Michigan fell to 2-4 on the year with a loss to previously winless Penn State on Saturday. The Wolverines lost to the 0-5 Nittany Lions at the Big House.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer spoke at length about Michigan’s problems on Saturday morning.

“You have to develop and implement a culture,” Meyer said on Big Noon Kickoff. “Number two, you have to acquire talent. It’s called talent acquisition and development. You watch them play, and they’re 2-5 in the last seven games. I think it’s time to blow it up. I think it’s time to really evaluate the culture and dig deep … There’s something going on. Once again, I said this a couple weeks ago, don’t start saying they’ve got bad players. That’s not fair. Do you have to evaluate your staff and your assistant coaches? Because when you start talent about talent acquisition, that’s recruiting, and that’s coaching. Are you recruiting the right players that fit your puzzle or are they being developed?

“Everything is fixable. Everything is fixable. I’m not sure you can in the next two weeks, but you have got to lift that hood up and say, ‘Tell me about our culture. Is it the right culture? Do we need to change?’ Second, talent acquisition. Are we recruiting the right players? As important as recruiting them, what are you doing? How’s your weight room? How’s your nutrition program? How’s your training staff? How are your assistant coaches?”

Monday afternoon, Harbaugh had a blunt message for his critics, saying people outside the program don’t care about the “process.”

Here’s what he said, via Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News:

I thought this was an interesting exchange w Harbaugh. I had asked if he can detect what’s missing with the team — confidence? Energy? His comment about “disdain for the process” by people outside the program intrigued me ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gyFViv6YNE — angelique (@chengelis) November 30, 2020

Oh boy, Michigan fans probably aren’t going to like that one.

The Wolverines fell to 2-4 on the season on Saturday and are scheduled to face Maryland on Saturday. However, Michigan has paused all team activities out of an abundance of caution.

Stay tuned.