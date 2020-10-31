3 Coaches Michigan Could Hire To Replace Jim Harbaugh

Is Jim Harbaugh’s time at Michigan coming to an end?

It’s starting to really feel that way following the Wolverines’ loss on Saturday afternoon. Michigan fell to Michigan State, 27-24, at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines lose to the Spartans a week after Michigan State was defeated by Rutgers.

That’s not good. Many are now calling the loss the worst of the Jim Harbaugh era. It’s hard to argue with that. Others are now calling for Harbaugh to be fired. That’s not going to happen immediately, but it wouldn’t be shocking if it happens after the season.

If Michigan were to part ways with Harbaugh, which coaches might they look at? Here are three current options.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell

As an Ohio State graduate, it feels sacrilegious to put Ohio State graduate Luke Fickell on a Michigan coaching list. Rivalry aside, Fickell could be perfect for the Wolverines.

The former Ohio State star has built Cincinnati into one of the country’s elite Group of 5 programs. Cincinnati is a dark-horse College Football Playoff contender this season and Fickell will be pursued for several big jobs in the years to come.

Would he consider taking the Michigan job? That’s the big question…

Stanford head coach David Shaw

Shaw has long felt like an ideal candidate for the Michigan Wolverines’ job. He’s one of the most-respected head coaches in the country and he’s done a wonderful job at Stanford, where he replaced Harbaugh.

While Shaw has been linked to several other jobs over the years, he’s always stayed put at Stanford, and maybe he’d do the same if Michigan came calling.

But the Wolverines would have to give him a call if the job opens up.

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell

Campbell, 40, is an Ohio native and he could be an outstanding fit for the Michigan program. He previously coached at Bowling Green and Toledo and already has good ties to the Big Ten’s recruiting area.

Iowa State has done its best to keep Campbell around, but if the Wolverines made a run at him, it’s difficult to imagine him turning that down.

***

Who do you think Michigan should hire if Jim Harbaugh is actually fired?