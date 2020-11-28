Jim Harbaugh Sums Up His Thoughts On Michigan’s Season

Michigan’s football program hit a new low on Saturday afternoon.

The Wolverines lost to 0-5 Penn State at home on Saturday. This was the first time in Michigan football history that a Wolverines team lost to a team that was 0-5 or worse.

Jim Harbaugh has been on the hot seat all season and it can’t get much hotter than it is right now. Michigan fans are calling for Harbaugh to be fired and they have an ideal replacement in mind.

The Wolverines’ team has to just push on for now, though. Harbaugh summed up his mindset with the season following this latest loss.

“I want to win, I hate losing. We’ll respond by pressing on…it’s our only choice,” Harbaugh told reporters on Saturday afternoon.

It doesn’t get any easier for Michigan moving forward.

The Wolverines are scheduled to host Maryland in Ann Arbor next weekend. The Terps have been playing better than expected and have the kind of offense that could give Michigan trouble.

Then, Michigan ends the year by traveling to Ohio State.

This will probably get worse before it gets better in Ann Arbor.