Jim Harbaugh Was Pressed About The NFL Speculation Today

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is only under contract through next December, but it doesn’t look like he’s looking elsewhere just yet. Monday, he appeared to shut down talk of the idea of heading back to the NFL.

Harbaugh was asked by Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News about the NFL rumors swirling. He implied that his actions make it clear he wants to be at Michigan.

Kudos to @chengelis for pressing Jim Harbaugh about NFL rumors and his future at #Michigan. "I’ve always thought this: Your actions speak so loudly that people can’t even hear what you’re saying. I’ll let the actions speak, as they have in the past." Won't entertain NFL talk. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 9, 2020

Harbaugh’s Wolverines seemingly got off to a great start when they took down Minnesota three weeks ago. But consecutive losses to Michigan State and Indiana have fans wondering if Harbaugh is still the right man for the job in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh, of course, had a successful stint in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. It’s seemed like there have been rumors that he wants to return to the league every year he’s been at Michigan.

The big question moving forward is whether Michigan wants to retain him. The Wolverines haven’t given him a contract extension, meaning his deal expires next December. While he’s posted a 48-20 record with the program thus far, his team hasn’t performed well in big games. Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State and yet to win the Big Ten East.

How Michigan performs the rest of the season will likely dictate Harbaugh’s job status ahead of the 2021 season.

Michigan will take on Wisconsin this coming Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on ABC.