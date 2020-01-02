Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Michigan’s Citrus Bowl Loss vs. Alabama

The bowl game losses keep coming for Jim Harbaugh. Michigan’s head coach lost his fourth straight postseason game today.

Michigan fell to Alabama, 35-16, in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday afternoon.

The Wolverines had a first half lead over the Crimson Tide, but were crushed in the second half.

Harbaugh had high praise for Nick Saban’s team following the loss.

“I think their level of excellence has been at the highest level,” Harbaugh said postgame. “I think Coach [Nick] Saban deserves a great share of that credit, along with the program that they’ve built. It’s at the highest level.”

Harbaugh added that Alabama’s big-play ability ended up being the key to the game.

“Their ability to create the big play was critical in the game, and their ability to keep us out of the end zone and through the drives. We had long drives and settled for field goals,” he said.

Alabama improved to 11-2 on the season with the win, while Michigan dropped to 9-4.