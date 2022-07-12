Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Death Of Longtime Michigan Coach

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Football Championship game against the the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh is paying his respects to a longtime Michigan Wolverines coach.

The longtime Michigan Wolverines head coach reacted on Monday night to the death of the school's former coach, Gary Moeller.

Moeller, the Wolverines' head coach in the early 1990s and a longtime assistant coach, died on Monday.

Jim Harbaugh released a statement on Monday night.

Our thoughts are with Gary's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.