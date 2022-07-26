Jim Harbaugh Reveals His 4 Goals For The 2022 Season

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines participates in warmups with is team on the field prior to their game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

In Jim Harbaugh's eyes, the sky is the limit for Michigan football in 2022.

On Tuesday, Harbaugh reveals the four goals the Wolverines have later this fall. Let's just say he has lofty aspirations.

First off, he wants Michigan to beat its biggest rivals: Michigan State and Ohio State. That would then, ideally, translate to a Big Ten title.

Finally, Harbaugh wants to win the biggest prize of all and win a College Football Playoff National Championship.

"Beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same year. Win the Big Ten Championship. Win the national championship," he said this Tuesday.

This isn't so far fetched for a program like Michigan football.

Last year, the Wolverines accomplished two of Harbaughs' 2022 goals. They beat Ohio State, lost to Michigan State, won a Big Ten title, but failed to reach the championship after losing to Georgia in the playoff.

It was nearly a picture-perfect 2021 season in Ann Arbor. Can the Wolverines take another step forward?

Harbaugh is clearly ready for football season.