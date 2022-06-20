Jim Harbaugh Reveals If Michigan Would Ever Pay A Recruit

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh insisted that Michigan will not pay any recruits to attend their school.

Appearing on the Jed Hughes Podcast (h/t On3's Clayton Sayfie), the Wolverines head coach touted the positive benefits of NIL deals for college athletes. However, Harbaugh said his program sees these opportunities as "a transformational experience, not a transactional experience."

"We’re not going to pay signing bonuses for players to come onto the team. We’re not going to pay recruits to sign here," Harbaugh said. "When they get here and they do well, they’re going to profit pretty good here off of the jersey sales and other examples."

Not all college coaches will take that same view. That includes Michigan's biggest rival. Earlier this month, Ryan Day reportedly told local business members that Ohio State will need to spend about $13 million in NIL deals to compete.

Harbaugh may have indirectly referenced those remarks when questioning why any coach would get involved in the NIL process.

"Some are making it sound like the coach is making a salary cap or something, the one that is writing the checks," Harbaugh said. That’s not what it’s designed for. This is designed for players to profit off their name, image and likeness. Period."

He added that he didn't think paying new recruits would "sit well" among upperclassmen who didn't receive the same incentives.

The program is publicly committed to following the policy's original intentions rather than paying to bring players onto the campus. Michigan's donors launched a "Champions Circle" collective to help current students, rather than potential recruits, bolster their earnings through NIL deals.