Jim Harbaugh Reacts To Rumors About The Big Ten Season

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh has reacted to the rumors swirling about the Big Ten season.

On Sunday, ESPN reported that the Big Ten was on the brink of canceling the season. Monday afternoon, the Detroit Free Press reported that the decision has been made.

“The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season in a historic move that stems from concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, multiple people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Free Press,” per the report.

The decision is not official yet, but it’s reportedly expected to be made public on Tuesday.

Harbaugh released a statement on Monday afternoon, addressing the “rumors.” He makes it clear that he is in favor of the season being played.

“We respect the challenge that the virus has presented, however we will not cower from it,” Harbaugh writes in his statement.

“#WEWANTTOPLAY #WEWANTTOCOACH”

Several prominent college football coaches and players have made it clear that they are in favor of a season. Star quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence have led the charge on Twitter.

Unfortunately for them, the decision to play or not play rests with the administrators. And it doesn’t sound like the college presidents/athletic directors/conference commissioners are in favor of a season – at least in the Big Ten.