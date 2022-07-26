Jim Harbaugh, Wife Make Promise: College Football World Reacts

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches action during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 18, 2017 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh reiterated his anti-abortion stance during an interview with ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski and said he and his wife are willing to raise a baby born from an unwanted pregnancy within his family and football program.

"I've told [them] the same thing I tell my kids, boys, the girls, same thing I tell our players, our staff members," Harbaugh said. "I encourage them if they have a pregnancy that wasn't planned, to go through with it, go through with it. Let that unborn child be born, and if at that time, you don't feel like you can care for it, you don't have the means or the wherewithal, then Sarah and I will take that baby."

Abortion is currently legal in Michigan, but a 1931 law banning them unless it is medically necessary to save the pregnant woman's life hasn't been repealed since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month.

Harbaugh spoke at a pro-life fundraising rally in Michigan last week. Following the football coach's controversial appearance, he has once again drawn criticism for believing a woman should not have the right to make her own decision because he and his wife have "got a big house."

Promoting the restriction of women's rights probably isn't an ideal look for a public employee expected to lead young men.