Jim Leonhard Reveals Wisconsin Player Was Kicked Out Of Program

Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Brown announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday night.

On Thursday, interim head coach Jim Leonhard revealed that Brown got kicked off the team for an undisclosed reason.

"The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program," Leonhard said, per The Athletic's Jesse Temple. "It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program."

Although Leonhard didn't go into details, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus reported that Brown struck a teammate during Wednesday's practice.

The former five-star recruit started three of Wisconsin's six games this season. While he appeared in all 13 games last season, most of his playing time came in a limited role.

Brown followed quarterback Deacon Hill as the second Badgers player to enter the transfer portal since Leonhard replaced Paul Chryst as head coach. The portal opens for 30 days when a coach gets fired during the season.